Are Construction Stocks Lagging Lennar (LEN) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lennar (LEN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lennar is one of 97 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LEN has returned about 14.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 14.8% on average. This means that Lennar is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Construction Partners (ROAD) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.6%.

For Construction Partners, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lennar is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.4% so far this year, so LEN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Construction Partners belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved +17.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Lennar and Construction Partners. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.