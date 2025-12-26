Are Construction Stocks Lagging Green Brick Partners (GRBK) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Green Brick Partners (GRBK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Green Brick Partners is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 92 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Green Brick Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRBK's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GRBK has moved about 12.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Green Brick Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Orion Marine Group (ORN). The stock has returned 42.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Orion Marine Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 350%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Green Brick Partners belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #226 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.2% so far this year, so GRBK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Orion Marine Group, however, belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #30. The industry has moved +47.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Green Brick Partners and Orion Marine Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

