Are Construction Stocks Lagging Dream Finders Homes (DFH) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dream Finders Homes Inc. is one of 99 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DFH's full-year earnings has moved 27.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DFH has returned 207% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 28.6%. This means that Dream Finders Homes Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Comfort Systems (FIX). The stock has returned 55.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems' current year EPS has increased 10.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.4% so far this year, so DFH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Comfort Systems, however, belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #5. The industry has moved +45.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Dream Finders Homes Inc. and Comfort Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

