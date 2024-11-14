Are Construction Stocks Lagging Comfort Systems USA (FIX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Comfort Systems (FIX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Comfort Systems is one of 88 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FIX has moved about 117% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 25.7%. This means that Comfort Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 112.3%.

In Sterling Infrastructure's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Comfort Systems is a member of the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 56.1% so far this year, so FIX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sterling Infrastructure belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #154. The industry has moved +16% year to date.

Comfort Systems and Sterling Infrastructure could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

