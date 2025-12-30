Are Construction Stocks Lagging Arcosa (ACA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arcosa (ACA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Arcosa is one of 92 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ACA has returned about 13% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 3.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Arcosa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Argan (AGX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 134%.

For Argan, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arcosa is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.4% so far this year, so ACA is performing better in this area. Argan is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Arcosa and Argan. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

