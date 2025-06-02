Are Construction Stocks Lagging AECOM (ACM) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aecom Technology (ACM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aecom Technology is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 90 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aecom Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACM's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ACM has returned about 2.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -4.4%. As we can see, Aecom Technology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.2%.

In Janus International Group, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 150% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aecom Technology is a member of the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.2% so far this year, meaning that ACM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Janus International Group, Inc. belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 30-stock industry is currently ranked #89. The industry has moved -10.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aecom Technology and Janus International Group, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.