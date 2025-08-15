Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Unity Software (U) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Unity Software Inc. (U) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Unity Software Inc. is one of 605 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Unity Software Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for U's full-year earnings has moved 97.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, U has returned 71% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 14.1% on average. This means that Unity Software Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Extreme Networks (EXTR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18%.

The consensus estimate for Extreme Networks' current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Unity Software Inc. is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.2% so far this year, so U is performing better in this area.

Extreme Networks, however, belongs to the Computer - Networking industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +16.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Unity Software Inc. and Extreme Networks as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

