Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. TSMC (TSM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TSMC is one of 617 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TSMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, TSM has returned 64% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 22.5% on average. This means that TSMC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Infosys (INFY) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.1%.

Over the past three months, Infosys' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, TSMC belongs to the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 64% so far this year, meaning that TSM is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Infosys belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved +3.4% year to date.

TSMC and Infosys could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

