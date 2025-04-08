Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Palantir Technologies (PLTR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 611 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PLTR has returned about 2.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 20.8%. This means that Palantir Technologies Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.4%.

The consensus estimate for Porch Group, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 75% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Palantir Technologies Inc. is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.1% so far this year, meaning that PLTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Porch Group, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Palantir Technologies Inc. and Porch Group, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

