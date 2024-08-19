Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Oracle (ORCL) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Oracle (ORCL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Oracle is one of 617 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Oracle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ORCL has moved about 30.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 21.8%. This shows that Oracle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Badger Meter (BMI). The stock is up 29.6% year-to-date.

For Badger Meter, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Oracle is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.8% so far this year, so ORCL is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Badger Meter belongs to the Instruments - Control industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved +6.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Oracle and Badger Meter as they could maintain their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.