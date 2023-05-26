Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Nova Ltd. (NVMI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nova Ltd. is one of 641 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nova Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVMI's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, NVMI has moved about 30% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 28.9%. As we can see, Nova Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT). The stock has returned 35.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co.'s current year EPS has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nova Ltd. is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.8% so far this year, meaning that NVMI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vertiv Holdings Co. falls under the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.8%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Nova Ltd. and Vertiv Holdings Co. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

