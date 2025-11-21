Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging NetEase (NTES) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. NetEase (NTES) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NetEase is one of 604 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NetEase is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTES' full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, NTES has moved about 50.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23.2%. This means that NetEase is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.3%.

In Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, NetEase is a member of the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

On the other hand, Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #92.

NetEase and Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

