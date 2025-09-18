Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging MongoDB (MDB) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has MongoDB (MDB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MongoDB is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 604 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MongoDB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDB's full-year earnings has moved 25.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MDB has moved about 35.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 19.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, MongoDB is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Domo (DOMO) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 142.2%.

For Domo, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, MongoDB is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.1% so far this year, so MDB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Domo is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on MongoDB and Domo as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

