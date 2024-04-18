Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Meta Platforms (META) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Meta Platforms (META) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Meta Platforms is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Meta Platforms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for META's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, META has gained about 39.6% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 8.2%. This means that Meta Platforms is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.5%.

The consensus estimate for Brother Industries Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Meta Platforms belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 139 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.3% so far this year, meaning that META is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brother Industries Ltd. however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #93. The industry has moved +1.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Meta Platforms and Brother Industries Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.