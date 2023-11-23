Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Manhattan Associates (MANH) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Manhattan Associates (MANH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Manhattan Associates is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 624 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Manhattan Associates is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANH's full-year earnings has moved 17.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MANH has returned about 82.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 47%. This shows that Manhattan Associates is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 159.3%.

The consensus estimate for Arlo Technologies' current year EPS has increased 18.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Manhattan Associates is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 55.3% so far this year, so MANH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arlo Technologies, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 147-stock industry is ranked #38. The industry has moved +55.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Manhattan Associates and Arlo Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.