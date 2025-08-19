Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Lyft (LYFT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lyft (LYFT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lyft is one of 605 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lyft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYFT's full-year earnings has moved 29.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LYFT has returned about 24.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 13.8% on average. This shows that Lyft is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, DHI Group (DHX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.9%.

Over the past three months, DHI Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 900%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lyft belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9% so far this year, so LYFT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, DHI Group belongs to the Internet - Content industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved +4.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Lyft and DHI Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

