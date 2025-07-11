Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Leidos (LDOS) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Leidos (LDOS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Leidos is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 607 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS' full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LDOS has returned about 13.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 7.8% on average. This means that Leidos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX). The stock is up 38% year-to-date.

For Creative Realities, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 196.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Leidos is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.9% so far this year, so LDOS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Creative Realities, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 173-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved +15.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Leidos and Creative Realities, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

