Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Intel (INTC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Intel (INTC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Intel is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 625 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTC's full-year earnings has moved 380.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, INTC has returned 65.5% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 46.4%. This shows that Intel is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Meta Platforms (META). The stock has returned 169.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms' current year EPS has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Intel belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 131.9% this year, meaning that INTC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Meta Platforms falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 148 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +58.4%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Intel and Meta Platforms as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.