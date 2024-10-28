Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Onto Innovation (ONTO) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Onto Innovation (ONTO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Onto Innovation is one of 620 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Onto Innovation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONTO's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ONTO has returned about 33.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 27.4% on average. This means that Onto Innovation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CI&T Inc. (CINT). The stock has returned 31.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for CI&T Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 6.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Onto Innovation is a member of the Nanotechnology industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.9% so far this year, so ONTO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CI&T Inc. falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 143 stocks and is ranked #61. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Onto Innovation and CI&T Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

