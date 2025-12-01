Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Innodata (INOD) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Innodata Inc. (INOD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Innodata Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 603 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Innodata Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, INOD has gained about 45.4% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 27.2%. This shows that Innodata Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 42.5%.

Over the past three months, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Innodata Inc. belongs to the Computer - Services industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.7% so far this year, meaning that INOD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc., however, belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved -16.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Innodata Inc. and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

