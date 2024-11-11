Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Guidewire Software (GWRE) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Guidewire Software (GWRE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Guidewire Software is one of 619 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Guidewire Software is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWRE's full-year earnings has moved 38.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GWRE has gained about 78.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 31.4% on average. This shows that Guidewire Software is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amphenol (APH). The stock has returned 49% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Amphenol's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Guidewire Software belongs to the Business - Software Services industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.9% so far this year, so GWRE is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Amphenol falls under the Electronics - Connectors industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #3. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +47.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Guidewire Software and Amphenol as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.