Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging FormFactor (FORM) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has FormFactor (FORM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

FormFactor is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 613 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FormFactor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FORM's full-year earnings has moved 18.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FORM has moved about 31.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 29%. This means that FormFactor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Sandisk Corporation (SNDK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 64%.

Over the past three months, Sandisk Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 83.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, FormFactor belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 46.4% this year, meaning that FORM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sandisk Corporation falls under the Computer- Storage Devices industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #23. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +107.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to FormFactor and Sandisk Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

