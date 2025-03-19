Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Digital Turbine (APPS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Digital Turbine (APPS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Digital Turbine is one of 603 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Digital Turbine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS' full-year earnings has moved 76.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, APPS has returned 100.6% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -10%. This shows that Digital Turbine is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY). The stock is up 56.4% year-to-date.

In ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Digital Turbine belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 148 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.5% this year, meaning that APPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved -14.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Digital Turbine and ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY)

