Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Digital Turbine (APPS) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Digital Turbine (APPS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Digital Turbine is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 607 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Digital Turbine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS' full-year earnings has moved 76.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, APPS has moved about 285.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Digital Turbine is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.1%.

Over the past three months, ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 39.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Digital Turbine belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 150 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.6% this year, meaning that APPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #135. The industry has moved +2.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Digital Turbine and ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.