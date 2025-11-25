Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging CrowdStrike (CRWD) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 604 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 132.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CRWD has moved about 48.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 25%. This means that CrowdStrike Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Calix (CALX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.4%.

Over the past three months, Calix's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 231.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, CrowdStrike Holdings belongs to the Security industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13% so far this year, meaning that CRWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Calix belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 168-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved +2.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on CrowdStrike Holdings and Calix as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

