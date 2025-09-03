Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging CrowdStrike (CRWD) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CrowdStrike Holdings is one of 605 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 125.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CRWD has moved about 20.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 11.8%. This shows that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arista Networks (ANET). The stock has returned 22.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Arista Networks' current year EPS has increased 11.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CrowdStrike Holdings belongs to the Security industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.6% this year, meaning that CRWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arista Networks, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 173-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved +18.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CrowdStrike Holdings and Arista Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

