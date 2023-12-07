Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging CrowdStrike (CRWD) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 625 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 57.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CRWD has returned 127.4% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 44.5%. This shows that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nutanix (NTNX). The stock has returned 71.8% year-to-date.

In Nutanix's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 42.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CrowdStrike Holdings belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 148 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 55.9% this year, meaning that CRWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Nutanix belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved +32.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on CrowdStrike Holdings and Nutanix as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

