Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging CrowdStrike (CRWD) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CrowdStrike Holdings is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 175.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CRWD has moved about 72.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 37.7% on average. This means that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adobe Systems (ADBE). The stock has returned 57.3% year-to-date.

In Adobe Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CrowdStrike Holdings belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 148 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 50.6% so far this year, meaning that CRWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Adobe Systems falls under the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #107. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +38.1%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CrowdStrike Holdings and Adobe Systems. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.