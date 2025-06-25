Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Creative Realities, Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 608 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Creative Realities, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CREX's full-year earnings has moved 196.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CREX has returned 32.7% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 3.6%. This means that Creative Realities, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, CyberArk (CYBR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.2%.

The consensus estimate for CyberArk's current year EPS has increased 81.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Creative Realities, Inc. is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 169 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.4% so far this year, so CREX is performing better in this area.

CyberArk, however, belongs to the Security industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #26. The industry has moved +22.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Creative Realities, Inc. and CyberArk as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.