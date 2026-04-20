Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Celestica (CLS) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Celestica (CLS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Celestica is one of 597 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Celestica is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLS' full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CLS has returned 34% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 6.1%. This means that Celestica is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Alps Alpine Co Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (APELY). The stock has returned 13.1% year-to-date.

For Alps Alpine Co Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 50% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Celestica belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.9% so far this year, so CLS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Alps Alpine Co Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 32-stock industry is ranked #35. The industry has moved +42.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Celestica and Alps Alpine Co Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alps Alpine Co Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (APELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.