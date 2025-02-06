Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Cass Information Systems (CASS) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cass Information Systems (CASS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Cass Information Systems is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 608 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cass Information Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASS' full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CASS has gained about 4.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 1.8% on average. As we can see, Cass Information Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DoorDash, Inc. (DASH). The stock is up 16.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, DoorDash, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cass Information Systems belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6% so far this year, so CASS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

DoorDash, Inc. however, belongs to the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved -2.9% so far this year.

Cass Information Systems and DoorDash, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

