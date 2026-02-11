Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Calix (CALX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Calix (CALX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Calix is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 612 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Calix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALX's full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CALX has returned 3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 0.3% on average. This means that Calix is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Flex (FLEX) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.4%.

For Flex, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Calix belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 175 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.9% so far this year, so CALX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Flex belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #58. The industry has moved +18.6% year to date.

Calix and Flex could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

