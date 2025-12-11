Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Calix (CALX) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Calix (CALX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Calix is one of 602 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Calix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALX's full-year earnings has moved 231.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CALX has moved about 60.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 29.7%. This means that Calix is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CyberArk (CYBR). The stock has returned 39.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CyberArk's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1213%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Calix belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 168 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.2% so far this year, so CALX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, CyberArk belongs to the Security industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +15.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Calix and CyberArk as they could maintain their solid performance.

