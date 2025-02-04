Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging BlackBerry (BB) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BlackBerry (BB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BlackBerry is one of 609 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BB's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BB has moved about 14% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 0.4% on average. This means that BlackBerry is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ametek (AME) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.2%.

Over the past three months, Ametek's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BlackBerry belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.5% this year, meaning that BB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ametek, however, belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved +4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on BlackBerry and Ametek as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

