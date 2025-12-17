Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging BigBear.ai (BBAI) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 602 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAI's full-year earnings has moved 38.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BBAI has moved about 31.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 24.6%. This shows that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

American Superconductor (AMSC) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.7%.

Over the past three months, American Superconductor's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 16.2% so far this year, so BBAI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

American Superconductor, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved +45.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. and American Superconductor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

