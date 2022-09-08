Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Bel Fuse (BELFB) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bel Fuse (BELFB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bel Fuse is one of 660 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 56.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BELFB has returned about 103.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -28.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bel Fuse is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.9%.

Over the past three months, Vipshop Holdings Limited's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 38.9% so far this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vipshop Holdings Limited belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved -1.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bel Fuse and Vipshop Holdings Limited as they could maintain their solid performance.





