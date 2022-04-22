Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Bel Fuse (BELFB) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bel Fuse (BELFB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bel Fuse is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 665 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 255.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BELFB has returned 29.5% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -18.9%. This means that Bel Fuse is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Benefitfocus (BNFT). The stock has returned 11.3% year-to-date.

In Benefitfocus' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 47.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 32.2% so far this year, so BELFB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Benefitfocus, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 148-stock industry is ranked #178. The industry has moved -40% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bel Fuse and Benefitfocus. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

