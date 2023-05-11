Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Badger Meter (BMI) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Badger Meter (BMI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Badger Meter is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 642 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Badger Meter is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BMI has gained about 27.6% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.8%. This shows that Badger Meter is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is inTest Corporation (INTT). The stock is up 117.7% year-to-date.

In inTest Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 26.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Badger Meter belongs to the Instruments - Control industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.6% so far this year, so BMI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, inTest Corporation belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #190. The industry has moved -12.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Badger Meter and inTest Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.