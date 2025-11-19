Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging ASML Holding (ASML) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ASML (ASML) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ASML is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 604 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASML has returned 44.9% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.6%. As we can see, ASML is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Ciena (CIEN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 120.5%.

For Ciena, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 49.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 45.3% so far this year, so ASML is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ciena belongs to the Communication - Components industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +75.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ASML and Ciena. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

