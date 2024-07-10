Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Amphenol (APH) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Amphenol (APH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Amphenol is one of 617 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, APH has moved about 38.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 29.9%. As we can see, Amphenol is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.3%.

The consensus estimate for Broadcom Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Amphenol belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 37.2% so far this year, so APH is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Broadcom Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #188. The industry has moved +35% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amphenol and Broadcom Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

