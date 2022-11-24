Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Alps Electric (APELY) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alps Electric (APELY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alps Electric is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 653 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alps Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APELY's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, APELY has moved about 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 30.5% on average. As we can see, Alps Electric is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

nVent Electric (NVT) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.4%.

Over the past three months, nVent Electric's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alps Electric belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 33.1% this year, meaning that APELY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, nVent Electric belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #192. The industry has moved -24.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alps Electric and nVent Electric as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alps Electric (APELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.