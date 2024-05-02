Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Alphabet (GOOGL) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Alphabet (GOOGL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alphabet is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alphabet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GOOGL has gained about 17.3% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 7.3%. This means that Alphabet is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Bruker (BRKR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.6%.

The consensus estimate for Bruker's current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alphabet belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15% this year, meaning that GOOGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bruker falls under the Instruments - Scientific industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #100. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.7%.

Alphabet and Bruker could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.