Are C3.ai's High-Profile Partners Enough to Offset Missteps?

C3.ai, Inc. AI stumbled at the start of fiscal 2026, with the first quarter’s revenues declining year over year by 19%, reflecting softer demand for demonstration licenses and disruption caused by organizational changes and leadership transitions. However, this setback did not discourage the company; but rather boosted its confidence in moving forward on capitalizing on the opportunities set for an Artificial Intelligence software provider like itself.



C3.ai is not only enhancing its product offerings by sidestepping the current market trends, but also opting for opportunities through other effective strategies, like collaborations or partnerships. During the first quarter of 2026, the company’s business accounted for 90% of its revenues through alliances with heavyweights such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and McKinsey QuantumBlack. These collaborations not only amplify C3.ai’s go-to-market reach but also embed its Agentic AI platform more deeply into the enterprise fabric, supporting use cases ranging from defense logistics to manufacturing optimization.



The company highlighted some advancements in its partnerships during the first quarter of fiscal 2026. These include Nucor's commitment expansion into a multi-year partnership to build an enterprise-wide AI program across its facilities, wherein C3.ai will support and optimize everyday planning, inventory and scheduling decisions. Besides, a global leader in chemicals, Qemetica, debuted its enterprise-scale AI program with C3.ai. Additionally, America’s top military shipbuilder, HII, is also extending its partnership with C3.ai to accelerate throughput at Ingalls and Newport News, with the goal of strengthening U.S. Navy fleet readiness.



To sum up, C3.ai’s technological edge and alliances place it well within the global AI ecosystem, but partnerships alone cannot compensate for weak execution. To regain its stride, the company must translate its high-profile collaborations into consistent and scalable performance, which will then determine whether its platform can truly power the next wave of enterprise AI adoption.

C3.ai vs. Other Market Players

Firms like Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Snowflake Inc. SNOW offer substantial competition to C3.ai across the enterprise AI or AI-solutions market.



Palantir leverages its strong government and commercial partnerships to expand its Foundry and Gotham platforms, emphasizing integrated data analytics and operational decision-making. Snowflake, on the other hand, continues to scale its Data Cloud ecosystem, embedding AI and machine learning tools to make data insights more accessible and automated.



Compared with Palantir and Snowflake, C3.ai’s model is more vertically specialized, aiming to accelerate digital transformation through pre-built AI solutions. However, Palantir’s established contracts and Snowflake’s broad enterprise adoption give them scale advantages. Thus, as the market consolidates around data-driven AI integration, C3.ai must strengthen its ecosystem and monetization pace to sustain competitive momentum against Palantir and Snowflake.

AI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this AI software provider have gained 22.9% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 8.59, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of C3.ai

For fiscal 2026 and 2027, C3.ai’s bottom-line estimates indicate losses, which have respectively widened in the past 30 days. Although the revised estimated figure for fiscal 2026 reflects a 224.4% year-over-year decline, estimates for fiscal 2027 indicate 23.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

C3.ai stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.