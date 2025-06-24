Are Business Services Stocks Lagging GORILLA TECH GP (GRRR) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 271 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRRR's full-year earnings has moved 246.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GRRR has gained about 13% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 0.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Healthcare Services (HCSG). The stock has returned 23.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services' current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 130 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.6% so far this year, meaning that GRRR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Healthcare Services belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved +16.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Healthcare Services as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

