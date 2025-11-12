Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Perimeter Solutions, SA is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Perimeter Solutions, SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRM's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PRM has moved about 101.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 21.6%. This shows that Perimeter Solutions, SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fortuna Mining (FSM). The stock has returned 95.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Fortuna Mining's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Perimeter Solutions, SA is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.5% this year, meaning that PRM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fortuna Mining, however, belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 69-stock industry is ranked #66. The industry has moved +25% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Perimeter Solutions, SA and Fortuna Mining as they could maintain their solid performance.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.