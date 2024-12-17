Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging New Gold (NGD) This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has New Gold (NGD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

New Gold is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 234 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. New Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGD's full-year earnings has moved 18.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, NGD has gained about 84.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 7.5% on average. This shows that New Gold is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Pan American Silver (PAAS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.8%.

In Pan American Silver's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 37.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, New Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.2% so far this year, so NGD is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Pan American Silver belongs to the Mining - Silver industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved +26.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track New Gold and Pan American Silver. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.