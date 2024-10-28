Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging MAG Silver (MAG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. MAG Silver (MAG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MAG Silver is one of 235 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MAG Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAG's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MAG has moved about 67.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 0.2% on average. This means that MAG Silver is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Metals Acquisition Ltd (MTAL) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.9%.

The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition Ltd's current year EPS has increased 206.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, MAG Silver belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 52.3% so far this year, so MAG is performing better in this area.

Metals Acquisition Ltd, however, belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #36. The industry has moved +22.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on MAG Silver and Metals Acquisition Ltd as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

