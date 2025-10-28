Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR (LYSDY) This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR (LYSDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYSDY's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LYSDY has returned about 185.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 21.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

OR Royalties (OR) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 75.1%.

In OR Royalties' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 69 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.7% so far this year, so LYSDY is performing better in this area. OR Royalties is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR and OR Royalties as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR (LYSDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OR Royalties Inc. (OR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.