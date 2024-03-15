Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Kronos Worldwide (KRO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kronos Worldwide (KRO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kronos Worldwide is one of 237 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kronos Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO's full-year earnings has moved 76.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, KRO has gained about 12.8% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -1.9%. This means that Kronos Worldwide is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (MXCHY) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.8%.

The consensus estimate for Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kronos Worldwide belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.5% so far this year, meaning that KRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +9.8% so far this year.

Kronos Worldwide and Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (MXCHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.