Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging EMX Royalty (EMX) This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is EMX Royalty Corp. (EMX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EMX Royalty Corp. is one of 236 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EMX Royalty Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMX's full-year earnings has moved 66.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EMX has gained about 148% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 19.9%. This means that EMX Royalty Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 165.7%.

For Flexible Solutions International Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, EMX Royalty Corp. is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 63 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.8% so far this year, so EMX is performing better in this area.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., however, belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #174. The industry has moved +7.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on EMX Royalty Corp. and Flexible Solutions International Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

